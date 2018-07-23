Marlins’ Brian Anderson emerges among MLB’s top rookies

FILE - In this June 8, 2018, file photo, Miami Marlins’ Brian Anderson hits a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, in Miami. With new CEO Derek Jeter building from the ground up, the Marlins are looking for potential cornerstones, and Anderson is being given every chance to show he should be part of the long-term plan. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Lynne Sladky AP