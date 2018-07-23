World-class Ironman triathlete on mend from broken neck

This November 2017 image provided by On shows Tim Don outside his home in Boulder Colo. A few days before the 2017 Ironman world championships in Hawaii, British-born triathlete Tim Don was out on a training ride when he got hit by a truck. For three months, the 40-year-old world-record holder wore a halo to stabilize his broken neck. Nicknamed “The Don,” his mission is straightforward: Get back to Hawaii and finish what he started. (Frank Vetterott/On via AP) Andrew Hinton AP