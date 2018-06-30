AP source: Wild's Ennis, Canadiens' Mason on buyout waivers

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Wild's Tyler Ennis controls the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues in St. Louis. A person with direct knowledge of the move says Minnesota Wild forward Tyler Ennis and now Montreal Canadiens goaltender Steve Mason were placed on buyout waivers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday, June 30, 2018, because the transactions had not been announced. Each player went on unconditional waivers at noon with the purpose of his club buying out his contract. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo