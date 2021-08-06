Midlands hospital changes visitor policies due to rising COVID cases across SC

More from the series COVID-19 spikes again in South Carolina Many South Carolina counties have re-entered high coronavirus transmission rates per CDC data. Here’s the latest on the delta variant surge, COVID-19 guidance and more in SC. Expand All

Lexington Medical Center is revising its visitation policies in response to rising COVID-19 cases across the Midlands and in effort to limit the spread of the virus.

Starting Aug. 9, only one visitor will be allowed to visit a non-COVID patient in the hospital’s emergency room and urgent care centers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day and limited to one visitor per patient each day.

Visitors must wear masks at all times, including when inside a patient’s room.

If the hospital’s lobby reaches capacity, visitors won’t be allowed to stay while patients wait to be seen.

For births, a spouse or support person will be allowed to be in the delivery room and special care nursery and must wear an infant identification bracelet. One separate visitor will be allowed to visit the baby unit or mother between the revised visitation hours. Visitors must enter through the main entrance only.

The country is currently seeing a third wave of COVID cases during the pandemic due to the highly contagious delta variant.

The U.S. leads all other nations in COVID-related infections and death toll. South Carolina alone has seen more than 630,000 cases and nearly 10,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic began. With just 40% of the state’s population fully vaccinated, health officials are urging people to the COVID vaccine to help limit the spread of the virus and to protect themselves.

Hospitals across S.C. are reporting that a total of 8,741 inpatient beds are currently being used and are at 77.5% capacity, according to data from the Department of Health and Environmental Control. Another 71.5% of the ICU beds are being used, nearly 27% of which are being taken up by COVID-19 patients.

The overwhelming majority of COVID patients being seen in hospitals are unvaccinated, officials say.