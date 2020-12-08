Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus: Latest News Newsletter

Charleston company that makes COVID-19 tests announces plans for $1 million expansion

Charleston, S.C.

A company that assembles and distributes COVID-19 tests plans to expand its operations in Charleston County, a move that will allow the biotech company to increase its capacity to keep up with anticipated nationwide demand.

The $1 million investment announced Tuesday by Vikor Scientific LLC will create 148 new jobs. The expansion is expected to be completed by January, a sign of how quickly the company is looking to grow.

“The prior backorder of testing supplies was crippling for the U.S. during the beginning of the pandemic, and no one wants to experience that again,” Vikor Scientific co-founder Shea Harrelson said. “This expansion will help us to continue to stay ahead and increase the production of our testing kits for both COVID and our other infectious disease molecular panels by the hundreds of thousands, which is vital as we enter the sick season.”

Founded in 2018, Vikor Scientific is a molecular diagnostics company that specializes in finding tangible solutions in the treatment of infectious disease.

The company provides clinicians with customized molecular diagnostic panels that can accurately detect and quantify pathogens, such as the novel coronavirus.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Tuesday, officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,115 new COVID-19 cases. It was the fifth consecutive day state health officials reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases in the Palmetto State.

COVID-19 rendering CDC
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Image courtesy of the CDC/Alissa Eckert, MSMI; Dan Higgins, MAMS

“As we continue to respond to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the remarkable work of companies like Vikor Scientific has proven critical to keeping our citizens healthy and safe,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said in a statement. “Not only will this expansion create 148 new jobs in Charleston, but it will increase our ability to provide COVID-19 tests to those who need them throughout the state and across the country.”

Vikor Scientific began doing COVID-19 testing in mid-March. The expansion efforts will allow the company to increase its capacity to assemble and distribute both COVID-19 and full molecular panel testing kits across the country.

Headquartered in Charleston, the company has labs in both Charleston and Philadelphia. In March, the company also dedicated 2,000 of the 22,000 square feet at its Charleston headquarters to COVID-19 testing.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Vikor Scientific is a tenant at the WestEdge building, an eight-story office building on Charleston’s waterfront overlooking the Ashley River.

The building is part of the long-awaited WestEdge development that, when complete, will encompass more than 3 million square feet of space on 60 acres on the western part of the Charleston peninsula.

Profile Image of Caitlin Byrd
Caitlin Byrd
Caitlin Byrd covers the Charleston region as an enterprise reporter for The State. She grew up in eastern North Carolina and she graduated from UNC Asheville in 2011. Since moving to Charleston in 2016, Byrd has broken national news, told powerful stories and documented the nuances of both a presidential primary and a high-stakes congressional race. She most recently covered politics at The Post and Courier. To date, Byrd has won more than 17 awards for her journalism.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service