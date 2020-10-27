SC’s K-12 schools have seen nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases since classes began

S.C. K-12 schools have seen 184 new coronavirus cases since Friday, when cases were last reported, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data.

The 1,956 cases recorded since school began include 1,364 student cases and 592 employee cases, according to the DHEC database updated Tuesday.

When numbers were last reported Friday, K-12 schools had 1,772 cases, according to a previous article from The State.

The data apply to all SC public, private and charter schools, the majority of which either have no cases or fewer than five cases, according to DHEC data.

The case numbers show how many students and employees who attend or work at a school have tested positive for coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean the infected person contracted COVID-19 from being at the school.

Schools that are still virtual-only may have cases listed in the DHEC database because the infected student or employee may have been participating in a school sponsored event, such as sports, when they were potentially contagious.

Here are number of cases reported in the previous 30 days for specific schools in Lexington and Richland counties:

Lexington 1

Beechwood Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Carolina Springs Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Carolina Springs Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

Centerville Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Gilbert High: Fewer than 5 student cases

Gilbert Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

Lake Murray Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Lexington High: 10 student cases

Lexington Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

Meadow Glen Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Meadow Glen Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

Midway Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Pelion High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Pleasant Hill Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

Rocky Creek Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Saxe Gotha Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

White Knoll High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

White Knoll Middle; fewer than 5 employee cases

Lexington 2

Airport High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Cayce Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Herbert A. Wood Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Pine Ridge Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

New Bridge Academy: Fewer than 5 student cases

R.H. Fulmer Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

Saluda River Academy for the Arts: Fewer than 5 student cases







Lexington 3

Batesburg-Leesville Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Batesburg-Leesville High: Fewer than 5 student cases

Lexington 4

Sandhills Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

Swansea High Freshman Academy: Fewer than 5 student cases

Lexington-Richland 5

Chapin Intermediate: Fewer than 5 student cases

Chapin Middle: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Dutch Fork Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Dutch Fork High: Fewer than 5 employee cases

H.E. Corley Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Irmo High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Irmo Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

Leapheart Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

River Springs Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Spring Hill High: Fewer than 5 student cases

Richland 1

Pendergrass-Fairwold School: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Richland 2

North Springs Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Private schools in Richland County

Ben Lippen: 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Hammond: Fewer than 5 student cases

Heathwood Hall: Fewer than 5 student cases

St. Peter’s Catholic School: Fewer than 5 student cases

Timmerman: Fewer than 5 student cases

Private schools in Lexington County

Arrows Academy: Fewer than 5 student cases

Grace Christian School: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Heritage Christian Academy: Fewer than 5 student cases

Lake Murray Baptist Church Kindergarten: Fewer than 5 student cases