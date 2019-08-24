Parts of Buckwalter Parkway Southbound closed for ‘several hours’ due to spill

Here’s a look at what’s coming to Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton A flyover of new construction and land clearing along Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A flyover of new construction and land clearing along Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton.

Buckwalter Parkway Southbound will be closed between Old Bridge Drive and Farm Lake Drive for the next several hours due to a spill on the roadway, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Bluffton Township Fire District vehicles are on the scene at H.E. McCracken Circle, and are waiting on crews to arrive and clean up the spill.

This story will be updated.

