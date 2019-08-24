Breaking News Alerts

Parts of Buckwalter Parkway Southbound closed for ‘several hours’ due to spill

Here’s a look at what’s coming to Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton

A flyover of new construction and land clearing along Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton. By
Up Next
A flyover of new construction and land clearing along Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton. By

Buckwalter Parkway Southbound will be closed between Old Bridge Drive and Farm Lake Drive for the next several hours due to a spill on the roadway, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Bluffton Township Fire District vehicles are on the scene at H.E. McCracken Circle, and are waiting on crews to arrive and clean up the spill.

This story will be updated.

Profile Image of Rachel Jones
Rachel Jones
Rachel Jones covers education for the Island Packet and the Beaufort Gazette. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and has worked for the Daily Tar Heel and Charlotte Observer. Rachel grew up in Ayden, NC, surrounded by teachers.
  Comments  