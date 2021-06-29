Afternoon newsletter Packet 0629

Good afternoon for Tuesday, June 29!

What a difference 24 hours makes in the weather! The system that made landfall as Tropical Storm Danny Monday night weakened quickly once it hit land. The National Hurricane Center is watching two other areas for potential development, but both have a low chance of cyclone formation over the next 48 hours.

In the news now:

The mother of Stephen Smith, whose body was found in the middle of a rural road near Hampton in 2015, talked to reporter Kacen Bayless about her son and her reaction after the investigation into his death was reopened following the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh. “Stephen was a human just like everybody else, and he deserves respect just like anybody else,” Sandy Smith said. “He might not have been rich, but he was loved.”

Hilton Head residents have been waiting to find out S.C. Department of Transportation’s preferred alternative for U.S. 278, and reporter Sam Ogozalek writes today about the town’s plan for a new entrance to the island that would be less intrusive to the historic Gullah community the highway divides.

Meanwhile, Beaufort County approved fees that will raise the cost of building new homes south of the Broad River by thousands but would fund Beaufort County School District construction.

Meanwhile, Beaufort County approved fees that will raise the cost of building new homes south of the Broad River by thousands but would fund Beaufort County School District construction.