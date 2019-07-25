Letters to the Editor Donald Taylor

Apostle Dr. Donald A. Taylor, 53, of Ridgeland, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his residence in Wagon Branch.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. and a wake service from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Allen Funeral Home Complex in Ridgeland. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Family Worship Center in Yemassee. The body will repose at the church from 1 p.m. until time of service. The family will be accepting visitors from 1 to 9 p.m. at 4420 Tillman Road, Tillman.

Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland.