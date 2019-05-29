Letters to the Editor Socialism is socialism, and it never works

I remember back in the mid 1990s, Hugo Chavez promised the moon in Venezuela. He promised free health care, living wage, education, food, everything. And it was all to be paid for by the wealthy.

He had all socialists believing that taxing the rich is the answer. Get those horrible rich people. After years of pushing this message he finally got elected in 1998, and the rich immediately started fleeing Venezuela.

The socialist always assume that these rich people will never abandon their homeland, but as usual, they forgot about the unintended consequences. Most of the wealth was quickly moved offshore, leaving what was left of the middle class, the everyday hard workers, to pay the socialist freight for everybody.

Of course, we don’t want to forget, Chavez lived like a king. He took his money off the top as the taxes came in.

When he died, he left it all to his lifelong buddy, a bus driver named Maduro who had zero experience running anything but his city bus, but who became Venezuela’s president.

Now, 20 years later, there is not only no free health care or education, there is no medicine, no food, nothing!

That’s the exact and repeated result of what socialism does to a country. Venezuela went from being the wealthiest South American country to being one of the poorest. In order to forecast the future, a person must understand the past. Socialism has never worked anywhere. Some say, “Oh, but this is different. It’s America.” No, socialism is socialism.

Steve Dickler Hilton Head Island

‘Conservatives’ killing America

We need to thank our “conservative” Republican congressional delegation.

Sure, my federal income taxes went up $400 last year, but at least the richest 1% of us got millions of dollars of additional tax breaks.

The Republican “conservatives” used to be concerned about deficits and debts, but we are assured now that we have no worries. Our children and grandchildren will pay the increased debts.

We are punishing the Chinese and others by imposing tariffs so we can bring those jobs back to the good old USA. According to a recent article, just the washing machine tariff brought in an additional $82 million to the Treasury. Great “conservative” victory! Of course, we consumers paid an additional $1.5 billion because the cost of the machines went up, but what the heck?

What about all those jobs created by that tariff — 1,800 by last count? And by our Republican leadership’s financial wizardry, each of those jobs only cost consumers $817,000. What a deal they made for us.

We are getting energy independent because of them. The “drill baby drill” mantra got more oil drilling going in the Midwest, the Gulf, and in Alaska. Sure, spills happen every day, but at least it is not in our back yard. Yet.

And sure, we don’t yet know where to safely dispose of our nuclear waste, or the coal slurry, and sure don’t want to pay the coal miners’ health care bills. At least we don’t have the high-paying jobs of solar.

Thanks!

Tom Balliet Bluffton

Trump hides his barrel-of-worms background

Education is a requirement for almost any job other than laborer. Experience, as well, is required in most. These requirements have to be documented in different ways and mostly at the start of one’s career.

However, the most important job in the nation, if not in the free world, has few requirements other than being a natural born citizen of this country. No education requirement, no job experience and no financial background check. Almost any job dealing with other people’s money would require some sort of financial background check. Not the president of the United States.

Before President Donald Trump, every candidate, and especially the one elected, has provided these documents. The reason Trump refuses to open his tax returns, his education scores and other areas where experience might open up a can of worms is that Trump has a barrel of worms.

In my 56 years of following politics, he’s been the most incompetent and worst president. Let’s send him back to Mar-a-Lago, where he belongs. That’s where his goal of dictatorship is already established.

Lucien Piccioli Bluffton