Beaufort’s Battery Point wrong place for Disabilities and Special Needs home

How appropriate that you report Beaufort County Council’s dysfunction on the same front page as its decision to proceed with the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs home in Battery Point.
If expediency is indeed the driving force for building a group home there, I suggest the council buy another lot in a less restrictive neighborhood and commence building to the original plan immediately. The delays are solely the fault of the council, as the original application to build was rejected on Sept. 5, 2018, and we have heard nothing from the county since.
Obviously, the council did not hear, or chose to ignore, my comments at the Feb. 25 meeting. This project is not shovel-ready. The current drainage plan is flawed (water does not flow uphill).
Furthermore, minor modifications to the exterior of the previous design are unlikely to satisfy the architectural standards to build in Battery Point. The county has proposed a single-story, four-bedroom home. Such a home does not exist in Battery Point. Any home built on this lot must blend in with the neighborhood.
Again, I must take issue with the council members who believe opposition to a DSN home is due to prejudice. The opposition stems from the lack of communication from the county to the residents. Nothing on the application indicated this would be a DSN facility. Rumors circulated that the county was building a half-way house for drug addicts. And the county has done nothing to dispel the rumors. I am sure that if similar rumors arose in council member Paul Sommerville’s neighborhood, similar opposition would arise.
James Pickard
Battery Point Architectural Review Committee chair
Beaufort
Now we know: It’s all about the Trump code
At last we know precisely why so many people in only 25 months of the Donald Trump presidency have come and gone in his administration. It is because none of them was there long enough to learn what Michael Cohen calls “the code.”
In his testimony before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Cohen indirectly explained why the Trump administration cannot ever run smoothly. Unless someone has worked for Trump for several years, new personnel on the Trump “team” will never understand that their greatest responsibility is to protect the president, not the nation.
Cohen made that abundantly clear when he told the committee, “Everybody’s job at the Trump Organization is to protect Mr. Trump.”
Now that Trump is president, he believes everyone’s job in the Trump administration is also to do everything they can to defend him. That way he personally cannot be judged either liable or culpable.
Many ex-Trump administration officials have written tell-all books. Having never been instructed in decoded terms by the president that their first priority was to defend him against all allegations inside or outside a courtroom, once they were fired or they resigned, they felt free to spill the beans. It takes years to learn the code, but no one had years.
Trump never clearly told anyone how to act. He just expected them intuitively to understand “the code.” Thus shall the revolving door continue to swirl.
John M. Miller
Hilton Head Island
About that socialist wolf
A recent letter writer expounded on how he views the evils of socialism, which was titled “Socialism wolf at door.” I have a suggestion for the writer: Why not tear up your Social Security and Medicare cards? Those are both socialistic-based programs. By doing that, I might find the rantings a bit more believable.
Bob Alberti
Sun City
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
