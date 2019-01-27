Support Sen. Tom Davis’ bill on clean energy

Solar energy use is growing in South Carolina because it is a cleaner, lower-cost energy source. State Sen. Tom Davis of Beaufort has introduced the Clean Energy Access Act. His bill removes the state-mandated cap that limits home solar projects and helps our state’s large businesses that want to use more solar energy. These efforts can help lower energy bills for South Carolinians and our state’s businesses.
As executive director of Audubon South Carolina, it is also encouraging to see the senator’s commitment to expanding solar energy because clean energy sources like solar reduce air and water pollution. That is good for birds, their habitat, and communities across our state.
The state legislature has an opportunity to increase choices within South Carolina’s energy market by ensuring more access to solar for residents and businesses. His colleagues should follow Davis’s lead and pass this legislation this year. It’s a win-win for people and birds.
Sharon Richardson
Charleston
Combat the pro-abortion evil coming from New York
I compliment the Rev. Michael J. Oenbrink on an inspiring homily last weekend at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church on Hilton Head Island. It certainly deserved the enthusiasm it garnered, though he didn’t speak with intent of having parishioners applaud as we did.
Often I have difficulty respecting the politics of those with values different from mine. They seem to defy logic, and common sense, making it difficult to have conversations when they sense strength of reasonableness.
We cannot tolerate those who leverage political positions to repudiate the sanctity of life, especially lives of innocents.
To see the recent news, showing the elation and celebration of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his cabal of ultra-progressive liberals, fills us with revulsion. They are popping champagne for signing sanctioned murder into law.
We can battle this kind of political perversion at the ballot box, but this takes too long to effect change. Our fear is this country is now so divided that only cataclysmic events draw people to their senses. What has happened in New York, and will likely spread to other bastions of liberalism, is a travesty of not only the law, but humanity. It must be rejected swiftly before the cancer of moral indecency spreads throughout our blessed country.
Hopefully, Holy Mother Church and legitimate religions will raise voices, as Father Mike so appropriately did, to combat evils and return a semblance of sanity to those who slaughter babies.
Gene Iannazzo
Hilton Head Island
Don’t run for president as anti-anything
The column in Thursday’s paper by Eugene Robinson of the Washington Post Writers Group had a very valid message … that an independent run for president by Howard Schultz could split the Democratic vote and assist the Republican candidate (assumed to be President Donald Trump) to a GOP win. However, the column fell apart in my view because of two major points.
First, the column spoke of “dividing the anti-Trump vote.” To me, this is sad to think that there is meaning to an “anti-anything” vote. Votes should be “for something” and not to tear something down. If the Democratic Party is focusing on the “anti-GOP” line of action, then I would want no part of it. What is wrong with Schultz, a more moderate candidate, splitting the Democratic vote due to ideological beliefs? Can’t that be sufficient rather than an “anti-something” vote.
Second, I lost my interest in the column when Robinson (as is his common practice) resorts to terms such as “racism, xenophobia, misogyny, ignorance, dishonesty, and incompetence” when referring to someone (namely our president). To revert to such name-calling denigrates the writer and calls into question his objectivity and bias. Such a rant has no place in an assessment of a real potential situation. Sad.
And finally, it is a travesty for a paper such as this to publicly condone such by publishing this column — not a letter, mind you, but a piece selected by the editorial board.
Andrew Carter
Sun City
