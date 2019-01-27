‘Spread the love’ with new jet noise on Hilton Head

We are surprised that there has not been a discussion regarding the proposed increase in airline traffic at the Hilton Head Island Airport utilizing jet aircraft to replace previous turboprop versions. As homeowners, we are impacted directly in the Folly Field area, but more importantly, we are requesting strongly that any negative impact be handled fairly among all communities.
There is no doubt that the new jet aircraft are noisier than the turboprops they replace. So much so that we definitely notice when they fly overhead and did not notice at all when the turboprops passed.
There are existing suggested “noise abatement procedures” that most general aviation aircraft, including corporate jets, adhere to on a regular basis so as to be good neighbors. For Hilton Head, this entails attempting to conduct arrival and departure paths over water as much as possible — especially utilizing Broad Creek and Port Royal Sound as much as safe operations permit.
We routinely observe that the new airline jets turn sharply so as to roar directly over Folly Field beach communities during climb out — noticeably different than other traffic that fly over Broad Creek to minimize noise impact. What happened to the new jet aircraft being “good neighbors” to the communities they fly over?
If unable to follow the suggested routes over the center-line of Broad Creek, at least “spread the love” and alternate between both wide and sharp turns and easterly versus westerly turns to impact all communities equally rather than the same ones every day.
Anna Horn
Hilton Head Island
Judge’s decision should not trump the president
Our country is now totally unmanageable. The last five presidents have added new sections of the wall between the United States and Mexico. Although the wall is not perfect it does channelize the routes used by illegal aliens to enter our country illegally. The wall makes it easier for our Border Patrol agents to control who and what comes into our country.
Congress has been given three weeks to propose a good solution for our border problem. Given our current leadership, I would be shocked if they accomplished anything.
On Feb. 16, after they fail, President Donald Trump could declare a national emergency to start building portions of the wall on his own. Our Border Patrol organization knows where this needs to be done.
At that point the unmanageable part of our country kicks in. Some judge will file an injunction against the president’s decision. We have about 650 federal judges. Most of them are honest, diligent, nonpartisan judges. Five to 10 percent of them are political hacks. There is no way that one of the 650 judges should be able to tell the president what he can and cannot do.
Tom Frantz
Bluffton
New plantings in U.S. 278 median in Bluffton area a major step
It has been a long time coming but thanks to Beaufort County and everyone that was involved with the placement of shrubs, trees, and plants in the median of Fording Island Road. It will be such a pleasing sight for us locals as well as the many visitors driving along that stretch of highway. It’s a major step in the right direction for sure. Next target: Roadside litter pickup along the same route.
Robert Dunlap
Hilton Head Island
