GOP ripping apart health care

The newest GOP travesty attacking health care goes back to removing protection for pre-existing conditions. Even after 2017 blowback from the public about not protecting pre-existing conditions, they are attempting to repeal this protection via a spurious lawsuit.
Nationally, between 52 million and 134 million Americans under age 65 have a pre-existing condition. In South Carolina’s first congressional district, this number is 307,000, or 51 percent. Over 65 and on Medicare? Likely above 70 percent.
Since early 2016, Trump promised to protect coverage of pre-existing conditions; GOP politicians far longer than that. Both lied to us. This is despite the fact that that over 70 percent of Americans want this protection. The reason? To satisfy “the base” about repeal of the Affordable Care Act before mid-term elections.
What will this cause?
As a retired physician, I know this will result in delay of care, lack of care for treatable diseases, and unnecessary deaths. As a small business owner/physician, I know it will result in increases in bad debt, because for nearly all physicians, delivering care doesn’t mean just for those who can afford it. It means likely closures of many small hospitals.
All major physician, hospital and insurance groups are against this.
Now Medicare? Ryan/GOP said immediately after the tax cut for rich donors that “entitlement reform” was needed to pay for said cut. Those “entitlements” we Medicare recipients paid into for 40-plus years?
Last I checked, this is still America, and we have choices to make this year about who will protect health care and who won’t. Educate yourself. Vote.
John MacLaurin
Hilton Head Island
