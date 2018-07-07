Beaufort County needs timely financial reporting

Almost a year has passed since Fiscal Year 2017 ended (June 30, 2017) and there is still no Certified Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for Beaufort County. The Beaufort County School District produced theirs in five months. Most major corporations get theirs out in about 30 days.
What is the major problem? First, the County Council chairman apparently has no interest. The County Council Finance Committee has made no policies or shown interest in the reports.
Next January, with new members it is hoped, the County Council will elect a chairman and officers who oversee all areas of their responsibility.
The county is also negligent with quarterly financial reporting. Because it hasn’t produced a 2017 CAFR, it didn’t bother with preparing 2018 quarterly reports, so there is nothing for the Council or taxpayers to see concerning expenses for 11 months of FY 2018.
And the county has never published any capital expenditure reports except on the 2006 referendum reports. And those only happened after Freedom of Information Act requests were sent. The reports show massive overspending of many millions on some road projects. By comparison, the school district has excellent reports on its capital projects each quarter.
Financial reporting is important to investors in corporations. Our school district makes sure the board members and the public can see what is being spent. Apparently the County Council doesn’t care to monitor how taxpayer money is spent.
The Beaufort County Council needs action to ensure timely reporting of all funds on a regular schedule.
Jim Bequette
St. Helena Island
