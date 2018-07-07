Next time, enlarge search for the missing on Hilton Head

How wonderful that James Holub has been found and is safe.
How disappointing that his rescue was not the result of a coordinated community search effort.
Why did the citizens of Hilton Head Island fail to rally together to execute a more intense search?
Why did the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office conclude its ground search efforts for Mr. Holub on Friday night?
Mr. Holub almost perished, in the woods, about a half a mile from his home.
Our community failed Mr. Holub due to inadequate leadership.
The leaders of Hilton Head Plantation, the Town of Hilton Head Island and Beaufort County ought to have organized citizen groups to search for and find Mr. Holub sooner.
Let’s please do better if we experience an emergency like this in the future.
Doug Sheeran
Hilton Head Island
