Community was there for Hilton Head’s Charli

I just wanted to take the opportunity to say a big thank you to the Hilton Head Island community and beyond for taking the time to recognize and celebrate the tremendous life of 11-year-old Charli Bobinchuck.
Charli was a force to be reckoned with. She was an amazing little girl with a heart of gold and a tremendous desire to help others. It was wonderful to see so many people and animals come out to take time to support the Bobinchuck family.
A big thank you goes out to Heather Rath, Linda Prosser, and Shea Farrar, who helped to organize this great event. Thank you to the Town of Hilton Head Island for allowing us to use town facilities and community resources. Thank you to Remy’s Catering for providing all the food and beverages.
Pastor Matthew Palmer of Grace Community Church did a wonderful job bringing us together. Thank you to all who spoke on behalf of the family. Thank you to the Hilton Head Island High School Seahawk football team for helping with crowd control and to Boy Scout Troop 245, which took care of handing out water and spearheaded the after-event cleanup.
Lastly, to the many people, including teachers, neighbors, colleagues, friends, classmates and family, who came out to celebrate an amazing life. Charli will be eternally remembered as a wonderful part of our island community.
Sarah L. Owen
Principal
Hilton Head Island Elementary
