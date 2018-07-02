Thank you: Friends of Callawassie Island

The volunteers, staff and board of directors of Bluffton Self Help extend grateful appreciation to Friends of Callawassie Island (FOCI) for its generous grant to support our clients and community.
FOCI plays a vital role in our efforts to assist our Bluffton neighbors in need. Since its founding in 2001, FOCI has carried out its mission of financially supporting charities that provide worthy services to the residents of Beaufort and Jasper counties.
This grant will support our wellness food pantry and our financial assistance program. This partnership will allow us to better serve our community with access to healthy, fresh foods and short-term emergency financial support.
We are so grateful for this level of commitment to our community.
Julie Jones
Assistant Director
Bluffton Self Help
