Thank you: Animal rescue volunteers

I want to offer my thanks and appreciation to some local Hilton Head Island residents who are involved with small-animal rescue on the island.
I am a part-time resident and 30-year homeowner in Sea Pines.
During my recent stay there, I became part of a successful effort to rescue an abandoned house cat in the Sea Pines Forest Preserve. Once I became aware of this young cat, I sought help in rescuing her from a precarious environment. Finding The Island Packet columns (April 17 and 23) about the successful rescue of another feral cat with a jar stuck on its head, I was able to connect with the organizer of that effort. Marci and I clicked immediately, and collaborating with some other residents, we were able to bring the story to a favorable ending. Our new rescue from the Preserve is now happy in her forever home on Hilton Head.
During this experience, I was impressed how the local people came together to help to save an animal in trouble. And from what I have read, the April story also reached a successful conclusion because a number of good people – residents, business operators, first-responders, and even vacationing visitors – volunteered their time to save an animal in distress.
I have further learned of a feral cat colony on Hilton Head that is being supported through the work of local residents. That is great idea and I encourage continuing support from the island for their efforts.
This is a great reflection on the community.
Randy Rauscher
Hilton Head Island
and Holmdel, N.J.
