Thank you: St. Francis Thrift Shop

Bluffton Self Help extends sincere appreciation to St. Francis Thrift Shop for grant funding in support of our emergency financial assistance program. These funds will be awarded to approved applicants that are in critical situations facing the threat of eviction or loss of utilities.
St. Francis Thrift Shop is a highly respected thrift store that supports several local charities throughout Hilton Head and Bluffton by distributing the proceeds from the sales of donated goods back into the community. We are proud to partner with St. Francis Thrift Shop to help our community and its residents.
Julie Jones
Assistant Director
Bluffton Self Help
