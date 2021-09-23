Is Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham’s friendship in jeopardy?

President Donald J. Trump listens as U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina addresses supporters during a rally at Bojangles Arena in Charlotte, NC on Monday, March 2, 2020, on the eve of the Super Tuesday primaries. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Has one of your golfing buddies ever issued a statement calling you a disappointment or a failure?

If they did, would you stay golfing buddies?

In his latest press release, former President Donald Trump called out our own South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham for not doing enough to keep Trump in office.

Mind you, President Joe Biden received 81.2 million votes, or 51.3% of the votes cast compared to 74.2 million votes, or 46.8%, for Trump, but that’s neither here nor there.

Trump still holds a grudge.

He explained in his statement that he spent “virtually no time with Senators Mike Lee of Utah, or Lindsey Graham of South Carolina,” talking about the outcome of the 2020 election.

Instead, Trump wrote, “Lindsey and Mike should be ashamed of themselves for not putting up the fight necessary to win.”

The statement follows this week’s release of Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book “Peril,” detailing the chaos behind the transition from Trump to Biden

In the book, Graham is said to have vetted Trump’s claims of election fraud and found them baseless.

It was Graham, who on Jan. 6 following the mob attack on the Capitol, announced during the election certification, “Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it being this way. Oh my God, I hate it. From my point of view, he’s been a consequential president.” But he added he would not support attempts to reject certification.

“Count me out, enough is enough,” Graham said as he then very publicly recounted the alleged incidents of fraud and lack of proof of any of them.

“If you’re a conservative, this is the most offensive concept in the world that a single person could disenfranchise 155 million people,” Graham said of the notion that Vice President Mike Pence could reject certification of the vote totals.

Graham stood up that day for the U.S. Constitution, but Trump’s statement further berates Graham mentioning “Mike Lee, Lindsey Graham, and all of the other Republicans who were unwilling to fight for the Presidency of the United States …”

With friends like that ….