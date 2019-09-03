As Hurricane Dorian nears, Hilton Head prepares for her arrival

A surfer rides a wave at Burkes Beach on Tuesday morning on Hilton Head Island. Waves were about 4 to 6 feet high as Hurricane Dorian lumbers up the east coast after devasting Bermuda for several days.
Drew Martin
LnCpl. Chad Goetzman, right, with S.C Highway Patrol, looks over staffing with Capt. Andrew Massa, left and Maj. Matt Harakas, center, both with the U.S. Army Task force 151 ESB based in Spartanburg SC on Monday morning at Bluffton’s Buckwalter Regional Park. The army and air guard are here to support local law enforcement with lane reversals, evacuation orders and recovery, if needed.
Howard Merrick, a resident of Bluffton, stops loading his truck with plywood for a photo outside Home Depot on Monday morning. Merrick has more than 10 widnows he will board to give protection from Hurricane Dorian as it lumbers in the Altantic Ocean. Asked if he was going to evacuate, Merrick replied “ I don’t know., depends on what my wife says.”.
Munjid Yousif, center, and wife Tammy Yousif, right, owners of Bluffton’s Olive & Fig Mediterranean Kitchen help their neighbor Ed Wilberdin, left, board up the entrance to his business Signarama. Yousif said his restaurant will be open today “and as long as we can,” to help feed the people.. Wilberdin woke at 6 a.m. to buy the plywood for both businesses
A worker with S.C. Department of Transportation struggles to free pylons in order to use for lane reverals on eastbound US 278 on Monday morning near the base of the bridges to Hilton Head Island. Lane reversals were initiated earlier than noon for the potential arrival of Hurricane Dorian.
Cw2 Shaun Stanley left, a native of Columbia SC, discusses objectives with Major Julian Milligan, both of whom are with the U.S. Army Task force 151 ESB based in Spartanburg SC on Monday at Bluffton’s Buckwalter Regional Park. The army and air guard are here to support local law enforcement with lane reversals, evacuation orders and recovery, if needed.
Customers leave the Kroger at Shelter Cove Towne Centre Tuesday morning on Hilton Head Island in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian. While storm shutters make the store look closed, an entrance at the far end allowed customers entry to shop.
Boards wait on the sidewalk in front of Whole Foods on Hilton Head Island Tuesday morning to finishing boarding up the grocery store in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian. The slow-moving storm is expected to move up the east cooast in the next few days, side swiping Georgia, the Carolinas before heading out to sea.
A no trespassing sign warns beach goers and others to stay out of a parking lot near the Holiday Inn Resort Beach House on Tuesday morning as Hurricane Dorian lumbers in the Atlantic Ocean. Hotels, resorts and businesses are closing up shop this week in preparation for the potential arrival of the dangerous storm.
Josh and Cara Denton play with their daughter Addie in the surf on Tuesday morning on Hilton Head Island. The family, visiting from Bristol, Tennessee, made arrangements in June for their condo vacation and decided to make the trip. Whle the beach was practically theirs, they were disappointed that there were very few businesses open. “I completely understand why they did (close),” Josh said. “We’re probably going to pack up and leave on Wednesday..”
