Watch Hurricane Florence’s path across the Atlantic as it approaches the Carolinas

Hurricane Florence's path for this week, according to NOAA.
By
Scientists fly inside the eye of Hurricane Florence

Hurricane

Scientists fly inside the eye of Hurricane Florence

Scientists filmed inside the eye of Hurricane Florence on September 10, as parts of the country braced itself for the impact of the Category 4 storm this week. This video was captured by scientist Heather Holbach for the Hurricane Research Division.

5 things to do to prep for a hurricane

Hurricane

5 things to do to prep for a hurricane

There’s a hurricane coming, and you have questions. How much food should you stock up? What needs to be moved out of your yard? And what room of the house is the safest? Here are five things you definitely should do if there’s a hurricane warning.

The Carolinas’ costliest hurricanes

Hurricane

The Carolinas’ costliest hurricanes

Hurricane Matthew swept into the Carolinas in 2016 and caused extensive damage in both states. But when adjusted for inflation the cost of Matthew pales in comparison to previous hurricanes. Here's a look at those costly hurricanes.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Island Packet App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service