Beaufort County could see some flooding tonight ahead of Hurricane Florence

Beaufort County is under a coastal flood advisory from 7 to 10 p.m. tonight, according to a National Weather Service Charleston alert.
A mix of a new moon and swells from Hurricane Florence are the cause for a high tide slightly above what is considered flood stage, Neil Dixon, meteorologist for the center, said Sunday.
Saltwater could flood areas such as roads near tidal creeks and boat landings, Dixon said.
“We have some astronomical influences taking places,” Dixon said. “The moon is closer to the earth — that happens a few times a year.”
The new moon could play a role in tides for the next couple days, Dixon said. He said the area will continue to see indirect influences from Florence during this time.
Riptides are likely to strengthen in coming days as Hurricane Florence draws nearer.
It is too soon to know what type of storm surge that Florence will bring with it, if any, to the area.
