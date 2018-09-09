Will schools close in Beaufort County for Hurricane Florence?

As of Sunday afternoon, Beaufort County School District had not announced plans to close school ahead of Hurricane Florence.
The school sent out an automated phone message to parents Saturday night. The message informed parents the district is monitoring the storm.
“If the storm should force changes to school schedules, that information will be posted to this website, to the district’s social media platform and to local news media,” says a message posted to the school’s website at 12:45 p.m. Sunday. “Parents will receive telephone and email updates this evening.”
The message states the district is waiting to update parents after an evening emergency management meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s possible that Gov. McMaster could make a decision on whether to order evacuations at that time,” the message says.
The Beaufort County School District has previously shut down school for storms if an evacuation order is called. It also has closed schools for tropical storms that did not require an evacuation order.
Jim Foster, district spokesman, said Sunday that the district is dependent on information from emergency officials to make their decisions.
Comments