The above image is predictions for winds during Hurricane Florence. National Hurricane Center
Storm Center: What you need to know about Hurricane Florence

By Teresa Moss

September 09, 2018 02:18 PM

Beaufort County is preparing for the possible impact of Hurricane Florence as the storm is predicted to make landfall on the east coast Friday morning.

Below are links to questions and answers regarding the storm that is predicted to become a Category 3 or 4 hurricane.

