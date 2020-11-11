Beaufort County is in for 2 days of heavy rain as Tropical Storm Eta passes by

As Tropical Storm Eta has soaked South Florida the past few days, the storm is now expected to pass the Lowcountry and potentially dump 3-5 inches of rain on Beaufort County.

Heavy rainfall and high tides are expected in Southeast South Carolina as Tropical Storm Eta moves near the coast, according to the National Weather Service office in Charleston.

The most intense rain is forecast to begin tonight through Thursday and will hit the Charleston-area the hardest. The weather will continue until early Friday.

Beaufort County residents should be wary of the heavy rainfall tonight and Thursday — and high tides that will go into the weekend, according to Michael Stroz, a NWS meteorologist.

“This amount of moisture is more typical of what we’d see in the summertime, not November,” said Stroz.

Storm season typically ends on the last day of November, but this storm will cap off a record-breaking 2020 storm season.

Stroz said storms could continue to form into December, considering the year we’re having. Climate change is a factor.

“If you step outside, it feels more like a summer-like day. From a weather side, (this is) very, very unusual,” he said.

As for Thursday in South Carolina, Stroz said “the records for rain ... (are) in jeopardy of being broken” compared to typical November weather.