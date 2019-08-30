Here’s what Hurricane Dorian means for Hilton Head’s weather over Labor Day weekend

NHC forecasting Hurricane Dorian as Category 4 storm with Florida Labor Day landfall Hurricane Dorian is now forecast to be a major hurricane — possibly a Category 4 — when it approaches the U.S. coast early next week, according to the 5 p.m. update on Thursday, August 29, from the National Hurricane Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian is now forecast to be a major hurricane — possibly a Category 4 — when it approaches the U.S. coast early next week, according to the 5 p.m. update on Thursday, August 29, from the National Hurricane Center.

On top of the several inches of rain expected in the Lowcountry Labor Day weekend, serious flooding and dangerous seas threaten the Hilton Head region next week as a powerful Hurricane Dorian moves closer.

While forecasters are still unsure how much rain Dorian could dump on the Beaufort County’s coast next week, there is concern for ongoing coastal flooding as tides are expected to be abnormally high throughout next week, according to a report by the National Weather Service in Charleston.

A separate front moving in this weekend could bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to the Hilton Head, Bluffton and Beaufort areas, with heavier precipitation expected along the coast, according to the NWS.

Heavy rainfall could cause inland flooding starting on Sunday — the rainiest day of the holiday weekend, Brittany Macnanara, meteorologist at the NWS in Charleston said. Beaufort County could see pockets of inland flooding throughout next week as abnormally high tides continue.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Starting on Sunday, “the potential for dangerous surf, rip currents, and beach erosion will be increasing,” NWS Charleston reported. So if you do get the chance to go to the beach in between storms this weekend, be very careful in the water.

Hurricane Dorian

The good news is that Dorian’s projected speed has slowed down, and the Lowcountry likely won’t see its effects , if any, until the middle of next week.

The bad news is that Dorian’s path is still widely unknown, depending on where the massive storm system takes a turn to the north will give forecasters a better idea for what it will bring to Hilton Head and Savannah areas.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, Hurricane Dorian was moving at 12 mph through the Atlantic with maximum sustained winds at 105 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. It became the second named hurricane of the season Wednesday afternoon. It’s expected to intensify over the next few days and become a major hurricane by Friday.

Latest models track Dorian hitting the southern portion of the east coast of Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday, but forecasters say that could change greatly, depending on where the storm turns. Some models showed the storm making landfall near Jacksonville, while others project a landing near Miami.

Higher wind speeds and tropical storm conditions from Dorian could arrive in Beaufort County as early as Sunday morning, reaching up to 20 mph on the coast.