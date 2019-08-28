Here’s what to expect Labor Day weekend in the Hilton Head area as Dorian gets closer

Latest update from NHC forecasting Dorian as major hurricane as it nears U.S. coast Tropical Storm Dorian is now expected to be a major hurricane — meaning Category 3 or higher — when it approaches the U.S. coast over the weekend, according to the 11 a.m. update on Wednesday, August 28, from the National Hurricane Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tropical Storm Dorian is now expected to be a major hurricane — meaning Category 3 or higher — when it approaches the U.S. coast over the weekend, according to the 11 a.m. update on Wednesday, August 28, from the National Hurricane Center.

While it’s far too early to panic about Tropical Storm Dorian’s potential threat to the Lowcountry, the Hilton Head region can expect heavy rain and possible flooding ahead of the storm system this Labor Day weekend.

A separate front moving in this weekend will bring two to four inches of rain to the Hilton Head, Bluffton and Beaufort areas, with heavier precipitation expected along the coast, according to Rebecca Davidson, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Charleston.

“The weekend will be very rainy, even without Dorian,” she said.

Davidson said downpours could be heavy at times, with the highest chances for rain on Saturday and Sunday at 60 percent. Tide levels are already higher than normal, so coastal flooding is highly possible.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The threat for coastal flooding along the southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia coast will continue into early next week,” officials from the Charleston-based weather service said Wednesday. “Winds along the coast are expected to strengthen late this week, increasing the potential for moderate to even major coastal flooding.”

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dorian was strengthening as it was churning toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters expect Dorian to become a hurricane within the next two days. It would be the second named hurricane of the season.

Latest models track Dorian hitting the central east coast of Florida as a Category 3 hurricane around 8 a.m. Monday, but forecasters say that could change greatly, depending on where the storm turns. Dorian could land anywhere along the southeast coast.

“All indications are that by this Labor Day weekend, a powerful hurricane will be near the Florida or southeastern coast of the United States,” the NHC said in its 11 a.m. update.

According to the NHC’s Wednesday morning update, “there has been considerable run-to-run variability among the models, so confidence in the long-term track remains low.”

Higher wind speeds from Dorian could arrive in Beaufort County as early as late Saturday night, reaching up to 20 mph on the coast.

Davidson said by Friday, forecasters should have a better idea of what potential threats the Lowcountry could face from this storm. Tropical storm conditions could arrive in the Hilton Head area by Sunday, according to the Charleston NWS.

Ahead of the potential storm, Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner and members of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division began working with state leaders for preparation.

As Dorian nears, the sheriffs office encourages local residents to download the Emergency Management mobile app to help with preparing for the storm.

Hilton Head Weekend Forecast (by the NWS in Charleston)

Today

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. North wind 11 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 75 degrees. East wind around 10 mph.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 13 to 17 mph.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76 degrees.

Sunday

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75 degrees.

Labor Day

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent

Monday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75 degrees

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.