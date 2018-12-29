Have big New Year’s plans? Here’s what the weather is looking like ahead of the celebration

Are you heading out for some New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day celebrations?
Beaufort County might experience some rain throughout the weekend and into the early part of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Here’s how the holiday weekend is looking:
Saturday
The day is expected to be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with patchy and possibly dense fog. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Saturday night is expected to be cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening and then another chance of showers after midnight. Lows are expected in the upper 50s.
Sunday
Drivers should look out for areas of fog in the morning. The morning will also be cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and highs in the upper 60s.
There will be a 20 percent chance of showers Sunday night with lows in the upper 50s.
Monday
Monday will be mostly cloudy in the morning and then become partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
Monday night is expected to be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s.
Tuesday
New Year’s day will be partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs are expected to be in the mid 70s.
Later that night, it will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and lows in the upper 50s.
