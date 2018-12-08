It could be a wet weekend. Here’s how much rain is expected in Beaufort County

Beaufort County is expected to see some moderate rainfall this weekend as a storm system sweeps across the southeast, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
The system moving across the Gulf Coast area Saturday is expected to track northeast just off the Georgia and South Carolina coast through Sunday.
The storm could bring “abundant moisture” from 1 to 3 inches of rain while onshore winds could produce significant coastal flooding in some areas and high surf along he coast. Additional flooding is also expected along some area rivers.
Here’s when the weather is expected to start in Beaufort County:
Saturday
- Slight chance of rain Saturday morning and moving into the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Precipitation chances are expected to increase to 100 percent moving into Saturday evening with lows in the mid 40s.
Sunday
- Chance of rain is near 100 percent with highs around 50 degrees. Sunday is expected to be breezy with north winds of 15 to 25 mph. The chance of rain lowers into Sunday evening to around 40 percent.
Monday
- Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and highs in the mid 40s. Monday evening’s chances of rain are expected to lower to 20 percent and lows in the upper 30s.
