Forecast says Lowcountry will feel like winter. Here’s how long the cold will last

Wintery temperatures are about to hit the Lowcountry, but the cold snap won’t last long, meteorologists say.
Once the rain that is in Monday’s forecast clears Beaufort County, temperatures are expected to drop.
The low Monday night likely will be in the upper 30s, but it will be even colder — around freezing — on Tuesday and Wednesday night, the forecast says.
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for Beaufort County from late Tuesday through Wednesday morning.
The temperature drop is the result of a cold air mass spreading south, explained James Carpenter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Snow and ice across the Midwest grounded flights and closed highways over the weekend, reported the Associated Press.
In Hilton Head, Bluffton and Beaufort, temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week, according to the forecast.
“Given our coastal location, temperatures tend to rebound on the quicker side,” Carpenter said.
He said there should be “a noticeable difference” in the weather as it warms up on Thursday.
Beaufort County forecast
Today
Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Thursday
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Friday
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
Sunday
Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
