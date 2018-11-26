Protecting your plants in the cold: This local expert has you covered

John Valente, of Sunshine Hardscape, Landscape & Nursery in Bluffton, explains in this Nov. 20, 2016, interview what plants are OK outside and which need to come in or be covered when temperatures drop below freezing in the region.
Weather

Forecast says Lowcountry will feel like winter. Here’s how long the cold will last

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

November 26, 2018 10:14 AM

Wintery temperatures are about to hit the Lowcountry, but the cold snap won’t last long, meteorologists say.

Once the rain that is in Monday’s forecast clears Beaufort County, temperatures are expected to drop.

The low Monday night likely will be in the upper 30s, but it will be even colder — around freezing — on Tuesday and Wednesday night, the forecast says.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for Beaufort County from late Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

The temperature drop is the result of a cold air mass spreading south, explained James Carpenter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.

airport photo from ap.jpg
Travelers walk in Terminal 3 at O’Hare airport in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. More than 700 flights were canceled as blizzard warning took effect.
Nam Y. Huh AP

Snow and ice across the Midwest grounded flights and closed highways over the weekend, reported the Associated Press.

In Hilton Head, Bluffton and Beaufort, temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week, according to the forecast.

“Given our coastal location, temperatures tend to rebound on the quicker side,” Carpenter said.

He said there should be “a noticeable difference” in the weather as it warms up on Thursday.

Beaufort plumber talks about what Beaufort County residents should expect with the upcoming cold weather during an interview on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Port Royal.

Beaufort County forecast

Today

Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Thursday

Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Friday

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Sunday

Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

