Trick or treating in Beaufort Co? Here’s a look at what the weather will be like

As trick or treat and other Halloween festivities begin this weekend and continue into next week, here’s a look at what weather you can expect, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Sunday
Sunny weather is expected with highs around 71 degrees during the day. Into the night, it should remain clear with lows around 56 degrees.
Monday
Forecasters predict highs will be around 76 degrees with sunny skies. Monday night should bring lows around 52 degrees and remain clear.
Tuesday
The day should bring sunny skies with a high temperature of 74 degrees. Into the evening, things should remain mostly clear and cool off to be around 56 degrees.
Wednesday
Halloween day is forecast to be the hottest day of the week with sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees. The low that night should be around 63 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
Thursday
Showers are possible Thursday with a 40 percent chance of precipitation and highs around 78 degrees. Thursday night is expected to be mostly cloudy and around 53 degrees with a 50 percent chance of precipitation.
Friday
The chance of showers will continue into Friday with a high of 75 degrees expected and a 40 percent chance of rain.
