Hurricane Michael forecast: Beaufort County should prep for downed trees, power outages

Beaufort County residents should prepare for heavy rain and power outages that likely will come with Hurricane Michael, a powerful storm system currently making its way thorough the Gulf of Mexico.
Steven Taylor, a lead forecaster with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said a tropical storm warning could be issued for Lowcountry counties as early as Tuesday.
He said winds up to 40 mph are likely, and gusts in the range of 50-60 mph are possible, and residents should expect the worst Wednesday night and into Thursday.
The Hilton Head area should see 4-6 inches of rain starting Tuesday and continuing until Thursday, Taylor said.
That rain may be seen as a positive for the area, which has been in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The wind is the biggest risk for causing damage such as downed trees and power lines in the Lowcountry, Taylor said.
“Although we don’t have the saturated soil the Pee Dee has, I still think there will be enough wind to to cause power outages and trees down,” he said.
The wind likely will be highest on the coastal islands including Hilton Head, Daufuskie, and Hunting islands and in exposed areas along the Broad River, according to Taylor.
“This isn’t going to be a full-blown hurricane for us, but people should be prepared for potential power outages,” he said.
Some coastal flooding can be expected during each high tide cycle through Thursday, especially Wednesday and Thursday, the weather service outlook said.
“King tides” — higher than normal tides related to the proximity of the moon — will a complicating factor for Beaufort County this week, meteorologist James Carpenter of the National Weather Service in Charleston, told The Island Packet on Sunday.
Isolated tornadoes are possible, according to the weather service forecast.
Beaufort County is under a small craft advisory for all waters, and there is a moderate risk for life-threatening rip currents.
Taylor advised residents to watch storm updates.
Micheal strengthened into a hurricane on Monday morning as it moved into the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center expects Michael to make landfall as a hurricane along the Florida panhandle.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, the hurricane was passing near the western tip of Cuba. Maximum sustained winds were 75 mph, and the storm was moving north at 7 mph.
Beaufort County forecast
Tonight
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Tuesday Night
Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Wednesday
Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Wednesday Night
Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Thursday
Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday
Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
