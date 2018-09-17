Hurricane Florence brought a ban on burning across SC. Is it still in effect?

Beaufort County remains under the statewide burning ban put into effect Wednesday, Sept. 12, according to South Carolina Forestry Commission public information coordinator Justin Holt.
That means residents are not allowed to burn yard debris, light campfires or perform any burning for forestry or agricultural purposes.
Holt said the ban is likely to be lifted today, but that as of Monday morning it is still in effect across the state.
The ban was issued, the forestry commission said, due to fire danger as well as the strain on emergency personnel that Florence brought.
“We’re issuing the ban not solely because of elevated fire danger,” according to SC Forestry Commission Fire Chief Darryl Jones. “But rather because so many firefighting and emergency personnel and resources are committed to hurricane-related response.”
The ban does not include “open-fire cooking” like grilling.
