Are Lowcountry gas stations running out of fuel ahead of Hurricane Florence?

As Beaufort and Jasper county residents prepare for the possibility of seeing Hurricane Florence, at least one gas station in the area has run out of fuel.
The Circle K gas station in Hardeeville was out of gas by about 8 p.m. Sunday night. It is likely it and any others out of fuel will have time to refill before the region feels any impact from the storm.
If history repeats itself, Circle K won’t be the only fueling station that will need to refill before the storm. During Hurricane Matthew, most fueling stations ran out before the storm. A few, but not all, gas stations ran out during Tropical Storm Irma.
