Tropical storm brewing as Florence spins out to sea; what this means for Beaufort Co.

As Tropical Storm Florence spins out to sea, another storm brewing north of Cuba is predicted to move into the Gulf Coast in the next couple of days, according the National Hurricane Center.
The storms are not a significant threat for Beaufort County but could cause some disruption to Labor Day plans, Douglas Berry, meteorologist for the National Weather Service Charleston said.
“We do have a moderate risk of rip currents going through tomorrow for the holiday,” Berry said Sunday. “We could see an increase in showers, thunderstorms and more moisture.”
A 15 mph wind could be felt onshore along the beaches, Berry said.
“Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven” is expected to become a tropical depression by Monday morning and a tropical storm by Monday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center. It will pass over the Florida Keys Monday evening and reach the central Gulf by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
Tropical Storm Florence is expected to have no hazards affecting land, says the National Hurricane Center.
A third disturbance is forming off the coast of Africa. It has a zero chance of forming into a storm in the next couple days and 20 percent chance in the next five days. Berry said it is too soon to know the risk of this storm to the Atlantic Coast.
The hurricane season has been quiet so far this year, Berry said. Yet, activity has picked up in the last week or so.
“We are really entering the peak time to see disturbances in the Atlantic basin,” Berry said. “It is not unusual to see disturbances like this, especially as we move into the middle of the month.”
Berry said it is important that people stay prepared and keep an eye on the storms as they form.
“It only takes one storm to impact us,” Berry said.
