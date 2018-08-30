Check out Beaufort County’s Labor Day weekend forecast as tropical activity increases

After a mostly quiet hurricane season so far, the tropics are primed for activity, but meteorologists say visitors and residents of Beaufort County don’t have anything to worry about for now.
In fact, those heading to the beach for the Labor Day holiday weekend should be happy about the forecast.
“It’s actually going to be pretty nice, and I don’t think we are going to see anything tropical-related over our area,” said meteorologist Doug Berry of the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Berry said there is a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Saturday, but the forecast indicates a mostly dry weekend with highs in the mid- to upper 80s.
Storms over Caribbean
A tropical wave is bringing showers and storms to the Caribbean, according to Accuweather.
The Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola will see rain and gusty winds through Friday, and conditions could become dangerous for boating and swimming along the Florida coast over the weekend, AccuWeather reported.
Berry said, as of midday Thursday, there’s no guarantee a tropical system will develop there, and if it does it likely won’t affect the Lowcountry.
“It looks like, if there’s anything, it stays to the south of us,” Berry said.
Potential Tropical Cyclone Six
The National Hurricane Center issued an alert regarding “Potential Tropical Cyclone Six” at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The potential disturbance was moving west and was “expected to move near or over the southern Cabo Verde Islands on Friday,” according to the hurricane center.
That area is where Hurricane Irma formed exactly one year ago Thursday. Irma was a tropical storm when it caused extensive flooding in coastal areas of Beaufort County last September.
The area off the Cabo Verde Islands has maximum sustained winds near 30 mph with higher gusts, according to the agency’s latest advisory. It is expected to strengthen.
The advisory says formation chance in 48 hours is 80 percent and formation chance in five days is 90 percent.
The disturbance is moving west near 12 mph and is expected to make a gradual turn toward the west-northwest over the next few days.
The next system to become a tropical storm will be named Florence.
Beaufort County, SC, forecast
Thursday night
Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Friday night
Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday night
Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday
Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday night
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Labor Day
Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday night
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday night
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
