Beaufort County forecast: Heavy rain isn’t over. Watch out for flash floods at this time

Beaufort County was hit with heavy rain on Friday morning, and more rain is likely in the afternoon, forecasters warn.
Expect more storms to develop in the area starting around noon, said Emily McGraw, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.
“Over the next couple hours, we could start to see some redevelopment,” McGraw said.
High tide is at 2:10 p.m., so the potential for flash flooding is high around that time.
A flash flood watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina, including Beaufort and Jasper counties, according to the weather service.
Slow moving showers and storms will be capable of producing torrential downpours, resulting in as much as 1.5 to 2.5 inches or rain, with locally higher amounts possible, the flash flood watch says.
McGraw said Lowcountry residents and visitors should expect a return to more typical summertime weather, with more sunshine and lighter afternoon showers, over the weekend.
This story will be updated.
Comments