Beaufort County forecast: Expect heavy rain as hurricane season enters active months

Hurricane season has been relatively quiet during its first two months, but weather experts say it would be unwise to think it will stay that way.
The Weather Channel points to the period between mid-August to early September during which the most intense U.S. hurricane landfalls typically occur.
“In August, it’s almost as if a switch is flipped,” the Weather Channel writes.
An analysis by The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette of tropical storm and hurricane data dating back 20 years confirmed that August and September are the months with the most storms recorded.
- August had the most tropical depressions and tropical storms with 39. Another 33 started in September and 23 in October. Other months were in the single digits and teens.
- September had the most hurricanes with 29, followed by 22 in August and 17 in October.
- The numbers of major hurricanes was even more dramatic. September saw 31 major hurricanes, followed by 20 in August and 11 in October.
So far in the 2018 hurricane season, which started June 1 and runs through November, three storms have been named:
- Subtropical Storm Alberto, which made landfall on the Gulf Coast.
- Hurricane Beryl, which affected the eastern Caribbean.
- Hurricane Chris, which swept up the East Coast of the United States.
Rain and more rain
As July wraps up and students savor the last weeks of summer vacation, the Lowcountry seems stuck in a rain-every-day pattern.
It’s typical for the Lowcountry to get afternoon showers and thunderstorms this time of year, said Michael Stroz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.
“What’s more unusual this year is that there is more moisture in place,” he said. This makes it more likely the downpours will be heavier.
For the next few days in particular, Lowcountry residents and visitors should pay close attention if they are in a low-lying area that’s prone to flooding.
Beaufort County does not have a site that records official rainfall amounts for the National Weather Service, Stroz said.
For the month of July — through July 30 — downtown Charleston recorded 10.38 inches of rain, he said, explaining that a typical rainfall amounts for that area would be just over five inches.
Looking ahead to the weekend, beachgoers may see a little more sunshine.
However, Stroz said, “what you see now is what you’ll see through Thursday.”
The plus side to all the rain: It’s helped keep temperatures slightly lower than normal.
“With all the rainfall, it hasn’t felt quite as bad as it could,” Stroz said.
Beaufort County forecast
Tuesday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Thursday night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday night
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday
Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday night
Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Source: National Weather Service in Charleston
