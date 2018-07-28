Tornado touches down near Savannah, Georgia

A tornado touched down on Friday, July 27, in Whitemarsh Island, Georgia, and caused damage in the area, according to WJCL. The storm reportedly knocked over trees and ripped off roofing at a local middle school and elementary school.
Hurricane categories are used by the National Hurricane Center to gauge a hurricane's strength and predict potential property damage with each storm. Here's how the NHC defines each hurricane category — and how much damage each strength can cause.
With a heat index approaching 106 degrees, Wednesday was a hot one. We asked several area residents in Bluffton for their reaction to the weather and asked they what they do to to survive the heatwave.
Heavy rain from Subtropical Storm Alberto brought flash flooding to northern South Carolina and southern North Carolina on Memorial Day. The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of showers every day though next Monday.
The first named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season has officially formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center upgraded the tropical disturbance to Subtropical Storm Alberto around 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 25.
There is only a 25 percent chance of a below normal 2018 Atlantic hurricane season according to NOAA. With a 75 percent chance of either a near-normal or above normal season, NOAA gives its advice on how to stay safe.