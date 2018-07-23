Worried about your home flooding? This is how you navigate Beaufort County's new flood maps

Watch this video to learn how to navigate the FEMA's flood maps for Beaufort County. The link for the website is: https://hazards.fema.gov/femaportal/prelimdownload/
Watch this video to learn how to navigate the FEMA's flood maps for Beaufort County. The link for the website is: https://hazards.fema.gov/femaportal/prelimdownload/
Watch out for flooding, Beaufort County: A rainy week is ahead

By Kasia Kovacs

kkovacs@islandpacket.com

July 23, 2018 03:39 PM

Floods are likely to hit the East Coast again this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The good news for Beaufort County residents: The worst of the flooding will miss the Lowcountry, as the weather service projects that the mid-Atlantic will bear the brunt of the rain.

The not-so-good news: Beaufort County could still see localized minor flooding in areas with poor drainage, said Carl Barnes, a meteorologist at the NWS in Charleston.

The next seven days will bring a bit more rain than usual to the Hilton Head area, Barnes said. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely to be heavy.

The chance of rain is expected to stay around 40 to 50 percent through Wednesday evening, reported the NWS in Charleston. For the majority of the week, the NWS projects the high temperature to hover around 90 degrees.

Barnes warned beachgoers to be aware of thunder in the coming days.

“When thunder roars, go indoors,” Barnes said.

Afternoon showers are nothing unusual for this part of the country. However, recent rainstorms have caused severe flooding in Beaufort, Savannah and Charleston over the past week and weekend.

Savannah residents spent their weekends working to clean up after Friday’s storms, reported WSAV.

The Savannah Professional Firefighters Association published photos on Saturday showing cars nearly submerged in water.

Charleston also was inundated with rain last week, with some parts of the city receiving up to 8 inches of rain, reported the Post and Courier.

