Beaufort Co. could see severe weather this weekend. Here’s the latest forecast

Beaufort and Jasper counties could see severe weather Saturday afternoon and evening as a line of storms moves into the area from the west, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible starting in the late afternoon Saturday, with chances increasing toward the evening. The storms could bring damaging winds and large hail and/or tornadoes will also be possible, according to the weather service’s hazardous weather outlook.
The main chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected to be after 8 p.m. During the evening, the low for Beaufort County is expected to be around 75 degrees with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Rainfall could be between a quarter and a half an inch.
Another round of severe storms are expected Sunday afternoon with the possibility for damaging wind and hail.
The weather service’s forecast said the chance for showers and thunderstorms in Beaufort County on Sunday will be mainly after 1 p.m. with highs near 92 degrees and a 30 percent chance of rain.
Comments