Lowcountry in for a possibly rainy weekend as Hurricane Beryl approaches Lesser Antilles

Rainy days could be ahead for Beaufort County this weekend and Hurricane Beryl weakened overnight.
Beryl became the first hurricane of the 2018 season Friday morning and is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles Sunday night or Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm weakened over Friday night into Saturday morning and is moving west, northwest with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.
However, hurricane and tropical storm watches are in effect for some of the countries in the Lesser Antilles and additional watches could be required for other islands today.
Meanwhile, the chances of rain and thunderstorms in Beaufort County over the weekend remain steady, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Beaufort County Forecast
Saturday
Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s with northwest winds around 5 mph becoming east this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.
Saturday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s with northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain is 50 percent.
Sunday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s with east winds around 5 mph that will come north around 5 mph after midnight. The chance of rain is 50 percent.
Monday
Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s with northeast winds from 5 to 10 mph and a 30 percent chance of rain.
Monday night
Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s with a 20 percent chance of rain.
