Severe thunderstorms possible in Beaufort County this weekend. Here’s the forecast

Weekend warriors beware! The South Carolina Lowcountry could be swept by damaging thunderstorms this weekend, according to an alert from the National Weather Service in Charleston.

Severe storms are possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. They could bring frequent lightning, large hail and heavy rain to Beaufort County and the Hilton Head area, according to the NWS notice issued early Friday morning. A tornado is possible, forecasters said.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday, according to a Friday morning forecast, which noted that it is still early to know exactly what the weekend storms will look like.

Models predict 1 to 2 inches of rain, with higher amounts locally, the forecast said. With a lack of rainfall this month, “the risk of widespread flooding is low as the dry ground should act like a very thirsty sponge,” it said.

Forecasters predict dry conditions and sunny skies on Sunday.

