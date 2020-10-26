Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to bring inches of rain to the Carolinas

Tropical Storm Zeta could bring up to 4 inches of rain to the Carolinas as it moves inland this week, with some isolated areas getting more, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters predict the storm will be a Category 1 hurricane by the time it reaches the Gulf Coast early Wednesday, at which point it will likely hook to the right right toward the Mid-Atlantic states.

Storm winds could reach South Carolina and North Carolina after dark Wednesday into dawn Thursday, forecasters say. Rainfall is expected to be heaviest in the Upstate of South Carolina and the mountains of North Carolina.

Outer bands of the storm will likely impact Charlotte, Raleigh and the northern Outer Banks.

Rain chances on Thursday are 80% in Charlotte, 70% in Raleigh and 60% in Columbia, according to the National Weather Service. Showers will begin to ease on Friday.

Here the 5 AM EDT Monday Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Zeta. Zeta is expected to become a hurricane later this morning and is forecast to bring hurricane conditions and storm surge to the northern Yucatan Peninsula tonight. Latest information at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/zm3OUlSedR — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 26, 2020

Between 2 and 4 inches of rain are expected from Tuesday night to Thursday across parts of the Gulf Coast, Tennessee Valley, southern Appalachia and the Mid-Atlantic states, according to the National Weather Service. Some areas could see 6 inches of rain.

“The expected rainfall could lead to flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with minor river flooding,” forecasters said.

Zeta was 210 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, early Monday and moving northwest at 9 mph, according to the hurricane center. The storm’s sustained winds were 70 mph, and rainfall totals were averaging 4 to 8 inches in the Caribbean, with isolated areas of 12 inches.

The National Weather Service expects the storm to move toward the Carolinas because that is the “path of least resistance” once comes ashore.

“Fortunately, Zeta’s rapid speed will work to reduce storm-total rainfall across the area,” the National Weather Service said.

“Some of this rainfall will occur over short periods of time. ... With stream flows running above to much-above normal across the area, runoff should be sufficient to see several streams approach bankfull levels with isolated areas of nuisance flooding. More significant flooding is impossible to pinpoint this far out.”