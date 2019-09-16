Weather News
Hurricane Humberto on track to miss the Carolinas. But another system could be forming
Hurricane Humberto moves towards Bermuda
Hurricane Humberto is expected to steer clear of most of the southeastern United States, including the Carolinas, but another system could be forming in the Atlantic Ocean.
Forecasters say Humberto is a Category 1 storm, with up to 85 mph sustained winds. It is expected to get stronger as it moves northeast at 5 mph, the National Hurricane Center said Monday morning.
The storm is about 760 miles west of Bermuda and expected to miss the United States, the center said.
But the hurricane could create rough surf and dangerous rip currents in the Southeast, forecasters say. Over the weekend, firefighters warned against swimming in the ocean after a boy was rescued from rough waters off a North Carolina beach.
With Hurricane Humberto expected to skirt the Carolinas, forecasters say a new system could form.
A disturbance in the Atlantic has a 90 percent chance of forming within five days, the National Hurricane Center says.
“Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for the formation of a tropical depression during the next couple of days while the system moves slowly northwestward to west-northwestward,” the center says.
But it’s too early to predict a potential path for the storm, forecasters say.
And another system in the Gulf of Mexico has “little” chance of developing before it moves toward land early this week, according to predictions.
