Number of hurricane-related deaths in NC rises to 3, governor says

Two more people in North Carolina have died as a result of Hurricane Dorian, the governor reported Monday, bringing the total death toll to three.

Gov. Roy Cooper said a 54-year-old man clearing a tree in New Hanover County died from injuries suffered in a chainsaw accident on Saturday. Another man in Pamlico County reportedly collapsed on Friday and died as Dorian slunk from the state’s shores.

“State agencies and our partners will continue to deliver supplies and aid until our coast has recovered from Hurricane Dorian,” Cooper said in a statement. “The sad news of an additional confirmed fatality is a reminder that though the storm has moved away, we are still experiencing the dangers from the damage.”

The first hurricane-related death was reported Wednesday when an 85-year-old man from Columbus County fell from a ladder Sept. 2 while getting his family ready for the storm, the Raleigh News & Observer reported.

Cooper had urged caution while clearing downed trees and debris in an earlier release, saying “many of the injuries and deaths that occurred in previous storms happened during the cleanup process.”

Monday’s statement also promised preliminary assessments would be underway this week to determine the extent of Dorian’s damage to the coast.

The governor said 3,600 homes and businesses — mostly in Hyde and Craven County — remained without power as of Monday morning. About 1,500 of those were on Ocracoke Island.