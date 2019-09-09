EF-2 tornado ripped through Emerald Isle during Hurricane Dorian, forecasters say

Emerald Isle man watched from doorbell cam as tornado lifts his house Jason Sawyer's doorbell camera captured a tornado spawned from Hurricane Dorian lifting his house off the foundation at the Boardwalk RV park in Emerald Isle, NC Thursday Sept. 5, 2019. Sawyer was watching from Raeford and were not hurt. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jason Sawyer's doorbell camera captured a tornado spawned from Hurricane Dorian lifting his house off the foundation at the Boardwalk RV park in Emerald Isle, NC Thursday Sept. 5, 2019. Sawyer was watching from Raeford and were not hurt.

The tornado that ripped across North Carolina’s Emerald Isle on Thursday as Hurricane Dorian approached the coast was an EF-2, the National Weather Service said Monday.

The tornado had estimated top winds of 115 mph and left a 13-mile path about 200 yards wide on the island, forecasters said.

The tornado started as a waterspout and came onshore near the Bogue Inlet Pier, the NWS said.

“Numerous RV-style homes were tossed and rolled more than 30 feet, ripping out ground anchors that strapped them down,” the NWS said.

Homes in the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, NC were destroyed by a tornado that formed on Thursday Sept. 5, 2019, ahead of Hurricane Dorian. The Salty Pirate Waterpark and the storage lot of the Holiday Trav-l Park were also affected.