Salt Life: A Jeep caught in Myrtle Beach’s surf during Hurricane Dorian goes viral

It’s a 2019 model SEA-UV!

Well, nobody predicted it, but Dorian Jeep became the story of Myrtle Beach’s latest hurricane experience.

A red Jeep caught in the surf off 37th Avenue North on Thursday morning entertained thousands, became an internet sensation and even spawned a series of hashtags and its own twitter handle.

One of the better memes involved some suggesting the Jeep needed a “Salt Life” sticker. Another suggested the vehicle was the most famous SUV since the white Ford Bronco in the O.J. Simpson car chase.

News channels set up shop around the Jeep and offered video streams showing waves crashing into the vehicle. For hours, it became entertainment for those stuck inside as Hurricane Dorian passed over the area.

Talk about cabin fever.

Someone just left a Jeep out on Myrtle beach to be taken by hurricane Dorian and it’s cracking me up pic.twitter.com/albObzwEcv — Hales (@HellGlazer) September 5, 2019

The Jeep drew plenty of attention from locals who stopped by to see the scene and take a picture. One person also serenaded the Jeep with “Amazing Grace” on Bagpipes.

Tomorrow, the Jeep will be laid to rest, or at least go to the big salvage yard in the sky. City officials say the plan is to remove the SUV from the beach on Friday morning.